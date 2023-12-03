3 . The Hermitage, Southgate, Pontefract

The Hermitage consists of two below ground chambers hewn out of sandstone. The deeper chamber dates from 1386 and consists of a short corridor which leads to a spiral stair which descends to a well. The second chamber, known as the Oratory, is later and consists of a spiral stair which leads to a cell with altar and fireplace. At risk due to flooding. Following completion of a Hydrological Survey a solution to flooding has been identified and negotiations with the owner are progressing. Photo: © Historic England