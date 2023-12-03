Some of the most historic buildings and landmarks across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are at risk of being lost forever.
Every year Historic England produces a health-check of England’s most valued historic places and those most at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.
The list includes buildings and monuments that are at risk of falling into disrepair through disuse or inappropriate development.
Some of the pictures are of the general area of the landmark for illustrative purposes.
1. Church of St John, Jackson's Lane, Wentbridge
Rock-faced magnesian limestone church dating to 1878 in C12 northern French style to designs of Sir Arthur Blomfield. Roofs, masonry and windows are in poor condition. The building is listed under the heritage category Listed Building grade II and is in poor condition. Photo: Google Maps
2. Church of St John, Wakefield Road
Dating to 1842, this church was built at the expense of the Bowling Iron Company. The architects, RH and S Sharpe of York, were assisted by Fred Stott, works engineer at the Bowling Foundry, as its construction made extensive use of iron. The chancel and transept roofs have been re-covered, but the remaining roofs need attention. The rainwater goods and cast iron windows are in poor condition. The parish are fundraising for further work. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Hermitage, Southgate, Pontefract
The Hermitage consists of two below ground chambers hewn out of sandstone. The deeper chamber dates from 1386 and consists of a short corridor which leads to a spiral stair which descends to a well. The second chamber, known as the Oratory, is later and consists of a spiral stair which leads to a cell with altar and fireplace. At risk due to flooding. Following completion of a Hydrological Survey a solution to flooding has been identified and negotiations with the owner are progressing. Photo: © Historic England
4. Lupset Hall, Horbury Road
Small country house, built 1716. Well composed elevations to west, south and east, of brick with stone dressings. Modern extensions to the north. The surrounding parkland became a municipal golf course in the C20, and the hall was the clubhouse until 2013. The condition of the building is very poor, with many of the windows smashed and damage to the roof. The interiors are deteriorating. There are plans to convert the building into flats. Photo: © Historic England