Organisers of Normanton and Pontefract Modellers Railway Society’s 52nd exhibition have hailed the event as a “massive success”.

Around 1,200 people visited the exhibition over two days on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 at New College, Park Lane, in Pontefract.

It was the first display since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had 20 fullyworking model railways on display, as well as trade support and demonstrations going on throughout the two days.

Chairman, secretary and exhibition coordinator, Richard Scott, said: “The exhibition was a massive success and very well attended. We had around 1,200 people across both days, we were incredibly busy which was good to see.

"It was great to see families turn up with their young children, there was something for everybody. We’re going to have a meeting soon to start talking about the next exhibition in 2024.

“Our last exhibition was in 2019 so we were worried about attendance levels from the general public but they flocked back and we are definitely looking to put on another one next year.

"I also want to say thank you to our members for the displays and to the public for coming down to the exhibition.”

