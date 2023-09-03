Wakefield has changed throughout the years, with plenty of shops, bars and other attractions coming and going
We asked residents for their suggestions for what venues, attractions and events they missed from Wakefield and the surrounding area, and picked the very best – from pubs to nightclubs to bird sanctuaries – to highlight the highs of West Yorkshire over the years.
ABC Cinema was closed in 1996 and left abandoned before its eventual demolition in January 2023 Photo: Contributed
2. Lightwaves Leisure Centre
Lightwaves Leisure Centre in Wakefield was originally closed by the council, until it was taken over by the Lightwaves Community Trust in 2012 and saved. It now operates as a leisure and community centre Photo: Contributed
3. SuperBowl
SuperBowl Wakefield, a bowling alley, was a popular suggestion by our readers for venues and activities in Wakefield they miss! Photo: Contributed
4. Mustang Sally's
Mustang Sally's, Wakefield, has been a number of different clubs throughout the years - it is now currently operating as Club Nocturno Photo: Contributed