In pictures: Residents remember their favourite past attractions in Wakefield and the surrounding area

Wakefield has changed throughout the years, with plenty of shops, bars and other attractions coming and going
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 19:00 BST

We asked residents for their suggestions for what venues, attractions and events they missed from Wakefield and the surrounding area, and picked the very best – from pubs to nightclubs to bird sanctuaries – to highlight the highs of West Yorkshire over the years.

ABC Cinema was closed in 1996 and left abandoned before its eventual demolition in January 2023

ABC Cinema was closed in 1996 and left abandoned before its eventual demolition in January 2023 Photo: Contributed

Lightwaves Leisure Centre in Wakefield was originally closed by the council, until it was taken over by the Lightwaves Community Trust in 2012 and saved. It now operates as a leisure and community centre

Lightwaves Leisure Centre in Wakefield was originally closed by the council, until it was taken over by the Lightwaves Community Trust in 2012 and saved. It now operates as a leisure and community centre Photo: Contributed

SuperBowl Wakefield, a bowling alley, was a popular suggestion by our readers for venues and activities in Wakefield they miss!

SuperBowl Wakefield, a bowling alley, was a popular suggestion by our readers for venues and activities in Wakefield they miss! Photo: Contributed

Mustang Sally's, Wakefield, has been a number of different clubs throughout the years - it is now currently operating as Club Nocturno

Mustang Sally's, Wakefield, has been a number of different clubs throughout the years - it is now currently operating as Club Nocturno Photo: Contributed

