Photo special: A look back at Halloween and Bonfire Night events as Wakefield enters 'spooky season'
‘Spooky season’ is finally upon us as we enter October.
By Shawna Healey
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 5:00 pm
With autumn now in full swing, that can only mean one thing - Halloween and Bonfire Night are around the corner.
Halloween was always considered the holiday of mischief, evil spirits, and terrifying horror films, but the month of October preceding the festive season never was considered a proper season to celebrate until recent years.
Now, people use the month of October to revel in watching scary movies, picking pumpkins at pumpkin patches and touring ‘haunted’ buildings on the hunt for ghosts.
As the district gears up for Halloween events at the end of the month, we’ve taken a look back at Halloween and Guy Fawkes Night events from across the district in recent years.
