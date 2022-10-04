With autumn now in full swing, that can only mean one thing - Halloween and Bonfire Night are around the corner.

Halloween was always considered the holiday of mischief, evil spirits, and terrifying horror films, but the month of October preceding the festive season never was considered a proper season to celebrate until recent years.

Now, people use the month of October to revel in watching scary movies, picking pumpkins at pumpkin patches and touring ‘haunted’ buildings on the hunt for ghosts.

As the district gears up for Halloween events at the end of the month, we’ve taken a look back at Halloween and Guy Fawkes Night events from across the district in recent years.

Did you know people used to carve turnips before they carved pumpkins?

Fireworks at Thornes Park in 2021.

Middleton Park Riding For the Disabled Associaton at their sponsored Halloween walk in Middleton Park to raise money for the centre.

Guy Fawkes Night, or Bonfire Night, commemorates the failure of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 by Guy Fawkes and 12 other men.