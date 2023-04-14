Go behind the doors of this magnificent five bedroom home from the 1600s that’s up for sale in Wakefield.

Shaw Fold, a spectacular detached home situated in Sandal, is arranged over three floors and has been painstakingly refurbished over the past seven years by its current owners.

Dating from the mid to late 17th century, the property is a Grade II listed home that retains a characterful feel with some fantastic old beams and trusses and elements of stonework recycled from the nearby Sandal Castle.

The ground floor features a combined sitting room and dinner, living room, cloakroom,spacious kitchen and access steps down to the cellar.

The kitchen features contemporary-style units with a stainless steel sink, a six ring Siemens stainless gas hob with Milele filter hood cover, an integrated Miele dishwasher, a built-in Siemens combination oven and seperate steam assist oven, a warming draw and two full height integrated fridge freezers.

There is also a matching peninsula breakfast bar, two contemporary style central heating radiators, windows to the garden and side, an external door to the garden, and solid oak flooring and beamed ceiling.

The first floor houses the large principal bedroom with an en-suite shower and walk-in wardrobe, with two further large double bedrooms and family bathroom.

Upstairs on the second floor there are two bedrooms that take full advantage of the characterful beamed and trussed ceilings.

Outside, the property features a lovely courtyard garden to the front that is enclosed for privacy and shelter with raised beds and a useful wooden shed.

And what’s more, the property is situated in a tucked away position in the heart of Sandal within easy reach of the Castle and the railway station as well as local shops and schools

This property is currently available on Rightmove for a guide price of £795,000.

Have a look at our gallery of photos for a peek inside. For more information, or to arrange a viewing call: 01484 627641.

1 . Check out this house from the mid to late 17th century Check out this house from the mid to late 17th century that is for sale on Rightmove. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Shaw Fold, Sandal The property is found in Sandal and is on sale for £795,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . The sitting room The sitting room has two sash windows with shutters to the front, two central heating radiators and a feature raised fireplace with a stone interior and hearth housing a large cast iron wood burning stove. Beamed ceiling and, step up to the adjoining dining area. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen diner The property has a kitchen/diner room, spacious enough to entertain the extended family Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales