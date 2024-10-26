See if you can spot anyone you know!See if you can spot anyone you know!
Retro: 14 photos of spooktacular Halloween nights out across Wakefield in 2011

By Kara McKune
Published 26th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST
We looked through our archives and found these fa-boo-lous retro pictures of Halloween nights out in Wakefield in 2011.

Scott, Kyle, Jamie & Danny

1. Spooktacular!

Scott, Kyle, Jamie & Danny Photo: National World

Ashley, Tara, Chelsea, Polly, Rebecca, Danni & Ellie out on the town

2. Retro

Ashley, Tara, Chelsea, Polly, Rebecca, Danni & Ellie out on the town Photo: National World

Sarah and Sam on the town

3. Halloween 2011

Sarah and Sam on the town Photo: National World

Tasha, Chloe, Alicia, Katy in Flares

4. Flares

Tasha, Chloe, Alicia, Katy in Flares Photo: National World

