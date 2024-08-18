Look back at Wakefield through the years.Look back at Wakefield through the years.
Look back at Wakefield through the years.

Retro: Here are 16 nostalgic photos taken across Wakefield, throughout the past century

By Kara McKune
Published 18th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST
We looked into our archives and found these 16 timely photos of Wakefield across the past 100 years.

From the 1920s to the 1980s, here are 16 photos taken across Wakefield - found in our archives.

Wakefield in the 1980s.

1. 1980s

Wakefield in the 1980s. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Table tennis players at Kettlethorpe Community Centre.

2. Kettlethorpe Community Centre

Table tennis players at Kettlethorpe Community Centre. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Wakefield Girls High School's Ackworth ride in aid of disabled people.

3. Wakefield Girls High School

Wakefield Girls High School's Ackworth ride in aid of disabled people. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Christmas shopping in Horbury in 1984.

4. Christmas shopping

Christmas shopping in Horbury in 1984. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.