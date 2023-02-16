News you can trust since 1852
Take a trip along the hidden tunnels of a creepy abandoned World War 2 air raid shelter in Pontefract

Here are some pictures taking a look at an abandoned second world war bomb shelter underneath the Priory House in the heart of Pontefract.

By Shawna Healey
2 minutes ago

An urban explorer, who posts pictures of his visits under the name Lost Places and Forgotten Faces, has visited abandoned schools, mills, houses, farms, libraries and fairgrounds across Yorkshire.

Before Christmas, he visited the once much-loved and now abandoned The British Oak Hotel on Aberford Road and Waterton Junior and Infants School in Lupset that has sat empty since it closed its doors in 2011.

He also recently explored Castleford’s famous Picture House cinema ahead of its £2.2 million refurbishment.

And now he has shared his most recent exploration at the bomb shelter underneath the Priory House (white house) in Pontefract, located on the junction of Wakefield Road and Southgate.

He said: “I've done some air shelter explores in my time but there was something about creeping down into the depths of the earth completely on my own, twisting round the winding tunnels further into the unknown darkness that I found really unnerving.

"It's quite a steep drop and the tunnel system seemed to go on forever. I can see now why many explorers avoid this one.

"I didn't fancy this collapsing on me and entombing me into a premature grave, so I headed back towards the glimmer of daylight peaking in. That one was interesting, for sure.”

Here are eight pictures from his exploration.

1. Take a look underground at this WWII bomb shelter in Pontefract

Found underneath the Priory House in Pontefract, the entry to this WWII bomb shelter can still be seen from above ground.

Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

2. Early beginnings

The shelter was dug out in 1939, at the start of the Second World War, by a local man and resident of the house at the time, Frank H.W. Holmes.

Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Places

3. Early beginnings pt.2

Mr Holmes is quoted as saying: "It was in 1938 that I joined the Air Raid Precautions Organisation, taking up first-aid, and in the same year, by my recollections of first war experience, I began digging a shelter in the Priory Wood. "The site proved unsatisfactory and I abandoned it. In the spring of 1939 I commenced operations nearer to the house, but soon reached hard rock. "Hand work was useless, so after much enquiry, I organised conversion of a Jowett van to serve as an air compressor, procured an air-pick, and (with a negligible amount of assistance, all voluntary) ultimately attained a shelter with fifteen steps down from the surface, eleven more in a second flight, and a passage twenty feet long at the bottom, all of it in rock and not less than six feet high."

Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

4. The shelter now sits abandoned

The abandoned shelter now sits hidden in the undergrowth behind The Priory House (white house), disused and forgotten.

Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

