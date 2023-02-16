Take a trip along the hidden tunnels of a creepy abandoned World War 2 air raid shelter in Pontefract
Here are some pictures taking a look at an abandoned second world war bomb shelter underneath the Priory House in the heart of Pontefract.
An urban explorer, who posts pictures of his visits under the name Lost Places and Forgotten Faces, has visited abandoned schools, mills, houses, farms, libraries and fairgrounds across Yorkshire.
Before Christmas, he visited the once much-loved and now abandoned The British Oak Hotel on Aberford Road and Waterton Junior and Infants School in Lupset that has sat empty since it closed its doors in 2011.
He also recently explored Castleford’s famous Picture House cinema ahead of its £2.2 million refurbishment.
And now he has shared his most recent exploration at the bomb shelter underneath the Priory House (white house) in Pontefract, located on the junction of Wakefield Road and Southgate.
He said: “I've done some air shelter explores in my time but there was something about creeping down into the depths of the earth completely on my own, twisting round the winding tunnels further into the unknown darkness that I found really unnerving.
"It's quite a steep drop and the tunnel system seemed to go on forever. I can see now why many explorers avoid this one.
"I didn't fancy this collapsing on me and entombing me into a premature grave, so I headed back towards the glimmer of daylight peaking in. That one was interesting, for sure.”
Here are eight pictures from his exploration.