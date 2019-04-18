In pictures: Families flock to Farmer Copleys' Easter Festival in Pontefract
Hundreds of families have joined the Easter Festival at Farmer Copleys this week.
The family farm offered the chance to hold live chicks, lamb demonstrations and an Easter egg trail, led by Jasper the Easter Bunny, to help families get into the Easter mood. Can you spot anyone you know in the photos below?
1. Lambing
Heather Copley gave lamb demonstrations, offering visitors the chance to learn about and stroke the young animals.