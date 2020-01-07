The popularity of vegetarianism, veganism, flexitarianism and pescetariansim is growing.

16 of the best places to eat for vegetarians and vegans in Wakefield

The popularity of vegetarianism, veganism, flexitarianism and pescetariansim is growing and there has never been a better time to be meat-free (at least for one or two days a week.)

Expanding your culinary horizons and considering a vegetarian restaurant for the next time you eat out doesn’t mean sacrificing flavour. So for anyone keen to reduce their meat consumption, and those who already adhere to a vegetarian diet, here are some of the best meat-free options in Wakefield, according to reviews on Tripadvisor.

10 Cross Street, Wakefield. African, Ethiopian cuisines, vegetarian friendly, vegan options, Gluten Free options.

1. Corarima

187 Bradford Road.Indian, Asian, Balti. Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options, Halal, Gluten Free Options.

2. The Royal Spice

63 Kirkgate, Wakefield. Local cuisine, Italian, Pizza, European, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options.

3. Moccha Cafe pizzeria

134 Kirkgate. Indian, Asian, Balti, Bangladeshi. Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options, Halal, Gluten Free Options.

4. Rice n' Spice

