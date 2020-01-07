16 of the best places to eat for vegetarians and vegans in Wakefield
The popularity of vegetarianism, veganism, flexitarianism and pescetariansim is growing and there has never been a better time to be meat-free (at least for one or two days a week.)
Expanding your culinary horizons and considering a vegetarian restaurant for the next time you eat out doesn’t mean sacrificing flavour. So for anyone keen to reduce their meat consumption, and those who already adhere to a vegetarian diet, here are some of the best meat-free options in Wakefield, according to reviews on Tripadvisor.