Remember a night out in 2010?

16 photos that will take you back to a night out in Glassroom, Bar Fusion, Sno!Bar and Loft in 2010

If you partied with your pals in Bar Fusion, Glassroom, Sno!Bar or Loft back in 2010 we might have a photo of you.

Our photographer was out regularly taking pictures of you all dancing the night away. So, did we manage to get a photo of you and your friends on a night out back in 2010?

Nathan, Shane Tom and Danny at Bar Fusion in 2010.

1. Lads' night

Cecilia, Emily and Sarah at the Glassroom

2. Ladies night

John, Chris and Jordan at the Glassroom in 2010.

3. Few beers

Lauren, Louise, Martin, Lisa and Laura at the Glassroom in 2010.

4. Night out

