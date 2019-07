Do you recognise yourself or any of your old schoolfriends or teachers? Share your memories with us at editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk

1. Road safety quiz held at Walton Junior School Sharlston School pupils (back row) and Slack Lane Crofton School pupils (front) were the winners of the quiz. First published May 1992.

2. Flockton School Pupils receive a visit from the Bishop of Pontefract. First published in 1983.

3. Kettlethorpe High school. The school's badminton trophy winners. First published May 17 1991.

4. St Johns C E First School. Class 5 created their own Bayeux Tapestry. First published October 21 1983.

