Did we get you picture on a night out in Havana in 2005?

23 photos that will take you back to a night out in HAVANA in 2005

If you remember putting on your gladrags and dancing the night away in Havana, then we might have taken a photo of you enjoying yourself!

Our photographer was out and about in the club back in 2005 and many of you on nights out were more than happy to pose for pictures with your pals. So, does this latest batch include you? We'll be digging deep again through our photo files for more nights on the tiles on Wakefield, so keep your eyes peeled!photo

James and James on the town in Havana in 2005.

1. Cheers

James and James on the town in Havana in 2005.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Katy, Craig and Katie.

2. Friends

Katy, Craig and Katie.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Laura, Babs, Claire and Karen in Havana in 2005.

3. Night out

Laura, Babs, Claire and Karen in Havana in 2005.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Sheryl and Debra enjoying a night out.

4. Catch up

Sheryl and Debra enjoying a night out.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6