Do you recognise yourself, any of your old schoolfriends or teachers? Share your memories with us at editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk All photos are from the Wakefield Library Photographic Collection.

Middlestown School holds a Roman Day, 1983.

Newton Hill Junior & Infant School, a new school library is opened, 1991.

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, junior school choir, 1988.

Sandal Endowed School, under 11 football team, 1989.

