9 of the best Fish and Chips in Wakefield according to Tripadvisor

Do you still have chippy Fridays?

Wakefield has a number of fish and chip shops, which offer some of the best fish and chips in Yorkshire.

1. Mother Hubbard's 127 Horbury Road. One review said: "Best fish and chips in Wakefield. Highly recommend it . Lovely staff . Fish are cooked to perfection."

2. Kingfisher 597 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield. One review said: "Always delicious and didnt disappoint on most recent visit. Kids free fish and chips with every adult meal."

3. Wetherby Whaler Denby Dale Road, Calder Island Way. Review: "Lovely friendly staff, lovely surroundings and nice atmosphere. You should try this place if you are passing."

4. George A Green Fisheries 74 George A Green Road. Review: "No matter what day or what time you go here. The food is just perfect. "

