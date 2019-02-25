9 of the best Fish and Chips in Wakefield according to Tripadvisor
Do you still have chippy Fridays?
Wakefield has a number of fish and chip shops, which offer some of the best fish and chips in Yorkshire.
1. Mother Hubbard's
127 Horbury Road. One review said: "Best fish and chips in Wakefield. Highly recommend it . Lovely staff . Fish are cooked to perfection."
2. Kingfisher
597 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield. One review said: "Always delicious and didnt disappoint on most recent visit. Kids free fish and chips with every adult meal."
3. Wetherby Whaler
Denby Dale Road, Calder Island Way. Review: "Lovely friendly staff, lovely surroundings and nice atmosphere. You should try this place if you are passing."
4. George A Green Fisheries
74 George A Green Road. Review: "No matter what day or what time you go here. The food is just perfect. "
