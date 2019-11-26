A £12,000 extension to a play park in Pontefract's Friarwood Valley Gardens is now open

Brand new swings and other safer play equipment has been installed in the gardens on Mayors Walk.

The work was carried out with money from Wakefield Council’s Local Capital grant.

Colin White, Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens chair said: “The Friends of Friarwood are very pleased with the extension.

“We’d like to thank the councillors and people of Pontefract for supporting the project.”

The playground was built in 2015 and included a wooden bridge. But shortly after it opened a child got her foot stuck in the planks and had to be cut free by the fire brigade.

And it is still awaiting repair.

Mr White said: “The good news is, the replacement will be installed promptly and modified to make it safer.

“The design flaw has been taken into account and we have been assured specifications have been made to the replacement bridge.”