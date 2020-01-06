Bells ring as devoted Pontefract couple celebrate their diamond anniversary

Denis and Eileen Aspland - who celebrated 60 years of happy marriage, with a reception dinner with their family and friends.

The reception was held at Kings Croft on December 28, where they also celebrated their Ruby and Golden anniversaries.

The devoted couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

On the day of their anniversary reception, their two grown sons, Neil and Andrew, who are both bell ringers, rang the St Giles bells for their parents on the day of their anniversary.

Shelley born Denis was training to be a teacher in Eileen's hometown of York years, when the two met for a blind date, set up by mutual friends - the two have been inseparable ever since.

They eventually tied the knot in Acomb on December 28 1959 and had their wedding reception at Betty’s tea rooms.

Denis needed to be closer to his job, so they moved from York to Stonegate Drive, Pontefract, in the 1960s and they still live in the same house 57 years later.

Eileen said: “We arrived in Pontefract just as these houses were being built, we didn’t intend on staying for long but we raised a family here - our two sons.”

Denis said: “We came to Pontefract so I could be closer to his teaching job at Three Lane Ends in Castleford, so I wouldn’t have to travel from York.”

Eileen found an insurance job in Pontefract town and worked until her retirement in 1997.

Pontefract suited the couple and they have both been active in the town’s various groups together for many years, such as Carleton Theatre Group, Gilbert & Sullivan Society and Pontefract Music Festival.

Denis enjoys crosswords, wood work and gardening - which explains the 62 potted plants in their home, while Eileen enjoys badminton, quizzes and swimming.

As the two are both lovers of nature, they have always enjoyed walking and bird watching, in places like Ilkley and Fairburn.

In just two years, the pair visited 59 different bird watching spots.

Denis said: “We’re not ones for sitting inside, unless it’s raining, me and Eileen like to be on the move.”

Eileen said: “We’ve both been very lucky and happy over the years - despite a few minor problems, we’ve had nothing but good luck.”