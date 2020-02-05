Bespoke stone built family home in Sandal for £600k

A deceptively spacious bespoke stone built four bedroom detached family home finished to exacting standards and situated in this prominent position in this most prestigious of areas.

With a gas fired central heating system and high efficiency double glazed windows, this comfortable family home is approached via a central reception hall with small entrance hall to the rear as well as a downstairs cloakroom/shower room. The main living room is of excellent proportions and has a stone fireplace as well as French doors out to the rear garden. The dining room is similarly of a generous size, again with French doors and an archway through to the kitchen, which is fitted to an impressive standard with integrated appliances.

There is an integral double garage with automated doors, while to the first floor the master bedroom has en suite with the three further well proportioned double bedrooms all being served by a well appointed family bathroom/w.c. Outside, the property has a cobbled courtyard area with automated gates providing off street parking while the principal gardens lie to the rear of the house and are mainly lawned with paved seating areas.

417 Milnthorpe Lane, Sandal

£600,000

richard kendall

01924 291294

https://hallmarkfinehomes.co.uk/property/milnthorpe-lane-sandal-wakefield/