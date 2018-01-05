Bring in the new year with a fantastic makeover

Now is your chance to usher in 2018 with a new look.

Each month we team up with Trinity Walk to stage a makeover competition. You can also win £250 to spend at the shopping complex.

Wakey up your wardrobe winner Joanna Noga

The winner gets to spend the day with your very own stylist, Liz Clothier, to help shape that new look.

The competition is open to men and women, so you can nominate yourself or someone you know. We’ve had multiple winners, including, Joanna Noga, pictured.

Trinity Walk will also arrange for a hair restyle at the award-winning Room97 Creative Hairdressing, a makeover at Debenhams and freshly prepared dinner at The Chinese Buffet.

This month it is an email in competition.

Simply email editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk before Monday, February 5 and please mark your entries ‘Wakey Up’. We also need to know why you or the person you are nominating should win. Please don’t forget to include a daytime contact number and one for the nominee. Good luck.