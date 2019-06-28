Builders Merchants Federation website opens up career path for Wakefield school leavers

An exciting career path for school leavers in Wakefield is on offer thanks to a newly launched website by the Builders Merchants Federation.

The national trade body has launched the new website to showcase the wide range of roles and opportunities the sector has to offer.

The BMF say that although often under the radar when considering career options, the unique environment in the building materials industry – in both builders’ merchants and materials suppliers – has led to the creation of rewarding employment opportunities and career pathways.

BMF CEO, John Newcomb, said: “Many people don’t associate the building materials industry with a clear and exciting career path, but there’s a wealth of opportunities available.

“People with determination and ambition will find that their efforts are well-rewarded.

“Many companies in our membership are run by people who started out in the industry as an apprentice or in a junior role.

“They’ve benefitted from development and training to reach their potential and are now in senior positions themselves.

“Now they are looking to recruit the next generation to join the industry.”

The website includes information on the qualifications and career routes available to new recruits, including apprenticeships, diplomas and foundation degrees, in a diverse range of roles including HR, finance, driving, engineering, design, warehouse and storage, as well as sales and marketing.

Details of apprenticeships and job vacancies are also included, together with information on the BMF’s pioneering ambassador programme, where people from the ranks of the Federation’s membership help to promote the opportunities offered by the industry to students and job-seekers.

The BMF has a unique approach to support young people employed by its members, with exclusive events, initiatives and activities.

These include a conference for younger members, fact-finding visits to international destinations and – as well as the structured qualifications route – a series of one and two-day courses that help broaden participants’ knowledge.

To find out more about what’s on offer in the industry visit www.buildingmaterialscareers.com website.