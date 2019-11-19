Canoeing on the Lock this Christmas at Castleford's Santa Splash

An army of Santas will take to the river to give paddlesports a go for the town's first ‘Santa Splash.’

The Castleford Community Paddlesports Club are inviting the public to join them for a paddle on Castleford Lock, dressed in their Christmas best

Castleford Community Paddlesports Club trained instructors will be there to assist paddlers of all abilities in the festive sessions.

There will be prizes given to the best dressed Santa.

The sessions will take place on Saturday December 21 at Castleford Lock between 10am and noon.

Ali Roffey, chair of the club said: “It is a passion for all of us to take up this brilliant opportunity that has arisen and generate a community water based activity that is affordable.

“The canal around here and the river is just beautiful to be on, so good for our mental health and well being.

“The Santa Splash has been piggy backed from the Leeds one, which will take place in early December.”

Amateurs and professionals alike can get involved in canoeing and kayaking in these sessions, boats will be available for participants to use on the day. The minimum age is 8 years old to take part.

Paddlers can also enjoy free mince pies and hot chocolate to keep warm throughout the morning.

The club is made up of people from the local community including trained paddling instructors to assist people of all abilities.

To get involved, contact castlefordcpc@gmail.com and book your place.