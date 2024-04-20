Alfa Romeo Tonale

The red brake calipers, the little enamel Italian flag in the cabin, the Alfa shield on the grille – all these subtle touches let you know this is not just any car, but an Italian car. And a special one at that.

And it’s important in this hybrid and electric age when cars are rapidly losing their distinctiveness that models like this stand out. Identity is important.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, I’m the first to admit that this model doesn’t have the class and character of Alfas from an earlier age but it still impresses in the car park alongside sanitised rivals.

Tonale cabin

Tonale – the word is Italian for tone – is an addition to the company’s SUV range fitting in beneath the impressive Stelvio. And with most new models seemingly SUVs, this car has plenty of opposition in its sights.

Critics say the Tonale looks better in reality than in print and I’d agree.

It is a vehicle with a greater character and driver involvement than most, despite its mainstream style.

It’s not without faults: I found the bleeps and warnings intrusive and the cabin a little too low for taller drivers, while the pedals seemed designed for daintier feet than my clogs.

But those aside, it’s a car to cherish.

It has a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a compact electric motor which means you can travel 48 or so miles under electric only power. Many commuters, then, need never trouble a filling station.

All cars are front-wheel-drive too, driving power through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with 0-60mph being achieved in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 130mph.

Tonale feels powerful but has grace too. It moves off silently in electric-only power until the engine smoothly kicks in.

It is supported by firm, accurate steering and the car feels composed, even on twisty roads.

The 500-litre boot has a variable floor and is square and really easy to access.

This car is definitely aimed at the premium market rivals such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo and Lexus and the cabin feels premium.

It has a fabulous 10.2in infotainment screen which takes a bit of getting used to but it actually works pretty well when you’ve fathomed it.

The powertrain in the Plug-in Hybrid Q4 makes it the most efficient Tonale in the range, offering the best in terms of performance and battery life.

The advanced hybrid system combines a 280bhp, 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission to provide traction to the front axle, with an electric motor capable of supplying power to both axles.

It takes less than 2.5 hours to fully charge the battery from a 7.4 kW charger.

The advanced 4x4 hybrid system guarantees maximum stability both off-road and on. It does not physically connect the two propulsion systems, but rather coordinates them, making the Tonale plug-in even lighter and unmatched in its handling.

It can be switched between dynamic, normal and economy (advanced efficiency) modes.

The E-Save function allows drivers to recharge or maintain the battery level when the internal combustion engine is on; the regenerative braking system allows drivers to recover energy during the phases of deceleration and braking, storing it in the battery pack, and by activating E-Coasting, energy recovery takes place even when slowing down without a foot on the brake pedal.

The Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 is the top-of-the-range model. It is available in Ti trim, with an elegant and distinctive character, and Veloce trim, as tested here, with a more sporty feeling.

Veloce has special badging and body kit, with matt side and front inserts, gloss black window surround, and 19in dark finish diamond cut alloy wheels with monochrome Alfa Romeo centre wheel caps and red Brembo brake calipers. Inside, it adds aluminium door sills and column mounted aluminium shift paddles to its distinctive black and red Alcantara upholstery. Under the skin, the Veloce also gains Alfa Dual Stage Valve suspension (DSV) for an even more compliant ride.

The high-resolution 22.5-inch screens — 12.3-inch totally digital screen and 10.25-inch main touchscreen— features an intuitive and easy-to-use system. The dials includes features such as the elettro-biscione, in the lower part of the right dial, which changes colour based on the electric motor’s status (off, on, on and charging) and provides all the information related to power and charging.

In an era where cars are becoming more anonymous, it is welcome that there is still a car with style and character.

Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.3 PHEV 280 Veloce Q4

Price: £48,495. Range starts at £35,995

Engine: 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine and electric motor with combined power of 280bhp

Performance: Top speed 128mph and 0 to 60mph in 6.2 seconds

Economy: 217.3mpg if you keep the electric power up

Emissions: 28g/km

Warranty: Five years, 75,000 miles