DVLA urges drivers aged 70 and over to keep their money in their pocket this Christmas

Some sites charge up to £81 handling fee.

Many of these sites appear high up in the results on a Google search, resulting in scores of drivers inadvertently using a third-party website, when they believe they are dealing with DVLA.

The agency is reminding drivers to always use GOV.UK, the official government website, to prevent being charged additional fees.

New figures released today show that in the last 12 months, DVLA received notifications from 803 drivers who unnecessarily parted with money to renew their driving licence at 70 years old through a third party website.

Some of these sites charge up to £81 handling fee, which is £20 more than the cost of a typical weekly family shop.

Third party websites charge a fee to pass a driver’s application to DVLA, but these sites are not affiliated with DVLA, and applications made through third party websites will not be processed any quicker than those made through GOV.UK. This is the only place to access DVLA’s online services where you can be guaranteed not to be charged additional fees on top of any statutory fees that may apply.

Julie Lennard, DVLA Chief Executive said: "Drivers looking to renew their licence at 70 and over should use our online service which is secure, free of charge, and also the quickest and easiest way to transact with DVLA. Customers usually receive their driving licence in just five days.

"Always remember to always use GOV.UK when using any of DVLA’s many online services.

"When a driver reaches their 70th birthday, they must renew their entitlement to drive every three years.