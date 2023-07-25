Revealed: The cars that can drive the longest with the petrol light on

Are you guilty of leaving it to the last minute to put petrol in your car?

Drivers think they can drive only an average of 15.5 miles once their fuel light turns on, but research shows it’s an average of almost 50 miles.

Recent research by Compare the Market’s car insurance team looks into how far you can actually drive on an empty tank of fuel, and how this differs between different vehicle models.

The survey revealed that on average, drivers believe they can only travel 15.5 miles once their fuel light turns on, however, the research revealed that drivers could get an average of 50 miles more - three times the distance.

Julie Daniels, car insurance expert at Compare the Market said: “Running an engine with little to no petrol can cause severe mechanical damage to your car, so motorists should always keep an eye on fuel levels.

"If you do find yourself driving with your fuel light on, avoid driving at high speeds, turn electronics (such as your radio and air conditioning) off, and fill up as soon as you pass a fuel station.

“And if you are trying to save on your fuel bills, adopting efficient driving habits can help, such as keeping your driving smooth, staying at an appropriate speed, avoiding idling your engine, and keeping your tyres pumped up to avoid using unnecessary energy.”

Here are the top 10 most popular cars that have the biggest fuel reserve:

1 . Toyota Prius Has an average of 99.26 miles left after fuel light comes on.

2 . Mercedes-benz E-Class Has an average of 85.01 miles left after fuel light comes on.

3 . Land Rover Range Rover Has an average of 72.87 miles left after fuel light comes on.

4 . Honda CR-V Has an average of 68.53 miles left after the fuel light comes on.

