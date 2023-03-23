News you can trust since 1852
The most expensive private registration plates currently available - including the one that will cost you over £10m

This month saw the release of new ‘23’ registration plates, which newly registered vehicles will be fitted with.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:56 GMT- 2 min read

But a private registration plate is one of the flashiest ways to customise your car, giving you the eye-catching ability to show off your name, an interest or hobby, or just have the bragging rights to a vanity plate, just like ‘X 1’, which set one buyer back over £500,000 in 2012.

Car finance company Carmoola has compiled the most expensive private plates currently available for purchase, using data from private plate sellers.

The top 10 most expensive private plates not currently registered to an owner are:

F1 TPR - £10,077,800

C4 BOH - £5,730,600

W1 HOM - £561,790

K121 SNA - £332,500

M1 AMG - £294,100

D7 OHA - £282,500

J4MES - £282,500

K4 AHN - £259,290

L1 NAV - £259,290

Y4 TES - £259,286

Stuck for private plate inspiration?

To provide some inspiration for those looking to adorn their car with a custom plate, Carmoola analysed data from FlixPatrol, which ranks the ongoing popularity of TV shows and movies, to come up with some fandom-inspired private plates - all of these are available to purchase at the time of writing!

Stranger Things fan? You could snap up the plate ‘E13 VEN’ in honour of Millie Bobby Brown’s character for a cool £9,650.

Recovered from the emotional finale of The Last of Us yet? The plate ‘J20 OEL’ is available for any Pedro Pascal fans - or anyone named Joel who wants their name on the plate! Either way, this plate is available for £3,700.

Pedro Pascal has dominated early 2023’s pop culture, with the third season of The Mandalorian currently streaming on Disney+. The plate ‘G5 OGU’ is available for any Star Wars fans looking to commemorate Grogu - this plate is just £165!

And two for The Lord of The Rings fans - after Amazon’s prequel series The Rings of Power hit screens last year. Mordor and Gondor can both be commemorated on private plates, with ‘MO23 DOR’ (£315) and ‘GO11 DOR’ (£690) both available.

For the FA Cup hopefuls – The FA Cup has whittled its way down to the Semi-Finalists, with Brighton to take on Manchester United and Manchester City to take on Sheffield United for the coveted day at Wembley.

With the new 23 plates now available, it would be remiss of us to not tell fans of those four teams that they can secure a commemorative number plate now (if you feel optimistic about your club’s chances of course) - ‘FA23 CUP’ is available for £690.

Stranger Things