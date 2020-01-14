Check out this £750,000 four bedroom grand design statement property in Middlestown

A substantial one-off new build detached family home with superb long distance views.

This “grand design” statement detached house is finished is a crisp, contemporary style with natural stone rendered walls with matching grey doors and windows. With an automated gated entrance, the property is approached via a brick paved drive that leads up to the double garage. There is a welcoming reception hall, eye-catching staircases, a main living room with sliding doors out to the rear patio and a choice of wood burning stoves. One of the most striking features is the kitchen which flows through into an adjoining living/dining area with sliding patio doors taking full advantage of the views to the rear.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has double doors onto a balcony, a dressing room and luxurious en suite. The second and third bedrooms both have en suite shower rooms and the characterful fourth bedroom is served by the well appointed family bathroom.

The gardens to the rear and side of the house will be turfed with lawn areas as well as having patio seating areas and footpaths.

The property is on the rural fringe of Middlestown.