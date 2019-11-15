Children in Need: Beaky Blinder, Holy Quackamole and Breaddie Mercury raise funds at Wakefield's Pugneys Country Park

Pugneys Country Park raised money for Children in Need with a rubber duck race, guess how many sweets are in the jar and an activity trail.

Today visitors and staff at took part in The Annual Duck Race Sweepstake at Pugneys, were funds raised from tickets go towards BBC Children in Need.

The 'guess how many sweets are in the jar' will continue over the weekend.

The race broadcast began at 1pm, with a £10 prize for the winner at stake and £30 going towards charity. Staff and visitors cheered on their chosen rubber duck.

Beakwell Tart was the winning duck, while other favourites to win included Beaky Blinder, Holy Quackamole, James Pond and Breaddie Mercury.

The 'guess how many sweets are in the jar' challenge will continue throughout the weekend.

Staff at the Country Park's reception and cafe scrapped their uniforms and dressed in their Pudsey best.

Duck race winner, Trish, put her faith in Beakwell Tart.

There was also an activity trail for children to take part in.

Watch the duck race here: BBC Children in Need fundraising the duck race sweepstake