14 illuminating photos as lanterns light the way at the National Coal Mining Museum

It was a magical time for visitors at the National Coal Mining Museum with a bumper weekend of festive fun.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Nov 2023, 09:34 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT

As part of the district’s wider Light Up festival and supported with funding by Wakefield Council, the National Coal Mining Museum’s Light Up event attracted visitors from far and wide.

The festive event saw light displays, choir and brass band performances, crafts and storytelling, a lantern parade and, of course, Santa in his grotto underground.

The historical colliery buildings were transformed with lighting and families were able to follow a light trail to uncover a story around each of the museum buildings.

Santa also flew in ready to meet children and will be in his grotto leading up to Christmas.

Holmfirth’s Hade Edge Brass Band provided traditional coal mining music and there was storytelling from living history characters.

Families got crafty in the Makers’ Shed to make their lanterns before taking their place in the parade on Sunday, which saw bright and colourful characters, created by the local community.

