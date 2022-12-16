News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Christmas in Wakefield through the years...

21 photos showing how Wakefield celebrated Christmas in the 1990s and 2000s

With bright lights, busy streets and a joyful atmosphere, the festive season in Wakefield truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago

We've pulled together some of our favourite Christmas photos from across Wakefield in the late 1990s and early 2000s to help with the festive feeling this December.

Can you spot any familiar faces in the gallery below?

1. Switch

Paul Scholes, 10, from Wakefield, won a competition to switch on the Christmas tree lights at Leeds Parish Church in 1995.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

2. Art

Kathryn, of Thornes, Wakefield, looking at some of the Christmas drawings by children which were on display at the Wakefield Art Gallery, Wakefield in January 2004.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

3. Nostell

Volunteer Helen Brown with the Top Hall Christmas tree at Nostell Priory in December 2003. The huge tree remains a key feature of Nostell's festive celebrations

Photo: s

Photo Sales

4. Market

Stallholders Lewis Wood of Castleford and Bridget Lee, of East Ardsley, looking the part at the Victorian Christmas Market in 2001

Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Wakefield