21 photos showing how Wakefield celebrated Christmas in the 1990s and 2000s

With bright lights, busy streets and a joyful atmosphere, the festive season in Wakefield truly is the most wonderful time of the year.
We've pulled together some of our favourite Christmas photos from across Wakefield in the late 1990s and early 2000s to help with the festive feeling this December.
Can you spot any familiar faces in the gallery below?
1. Switch
Paul Scholes, 10, from Wakefield, won a competition to switch on the Christmas tree lights at Leeds Parish Church in 1995.
2. Art
Kathryn, of Thornes, Wakefield, looking at some of the Christmas drawings by children which were on display at the Wakefield Art Gallery, Wakefield in January 2004.
3. Nostell
Volunteer Helen Brown with the Top Hall Christmas tree at Nostell Priory in December 2003. The huge tree remains a key feature of Nostell's festive celebrations
4. Market
Stallholders Lewis Wood of Castleford and Bridget Lee, of East Ardsley, looking the part at the Victorian Christmas Market in 2001
