28 snaps of nativity plays in Wakefield and the Five Towns in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007
Whether they're front and centre as Mary or Joseph or a proud singing angel, all our little ones are the star of the nativity and school Christmas shows in their very own way.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Dec 2022, 11:02 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:12 GMT
We're taking a stroll down memory lane to help bring a little festive spirit and taking a look back at school nativity plays from across the district across the noughties.
Can you spot any familiar faces?
