28 snaps of nativity plays in Wakefield and the Five Towns in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007

Whether they're front and centre as Mary or Joseph or a proud singing angel, all our little ones are the star of the nativity and school Christmas shows in their very own way.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Dec 2022, 11:02 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:12 GMT

We're taking a stroll down memory lane to help bring a little festive spirit and taking a look back at school nativity plays from across the district across the noughties.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

A pupil at Leeside J&I school, Wakefield, playing the role of the Little Angel at school's annual Christmas Nativity Play.

1. Angels

A pupil at Leeside J&I school, Wakefield, playing the role of the Little Angel at school's annual Christmas Nativity Play.

The cast of the French nativity at All Saints J and I School, Featherstone, in 2007.

2. French

The cast of the French nativity at All Saints J and I School, Featherstone, in 2007.

The Christmas nativity - St Joseph's Catholic Primary Pontefract in 2008.

3. St Joseph's

The Christmas nativity - St Joseph's Catholic Primary Pontefract in 2008.

Joseph, Mary and The Star and one of the three Kings in the nativity dress rehearsal/performance at St. Austin's school in 2008

4. St. Austin's

Joseph, Mary and The Star and one of the three Kings in the nativity dress rehearsal/performance at St. Austin's school in 2008

