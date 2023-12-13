A tree-mendous way to support Wakefield Hospice this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The service gives supporters the opportunity to make a donation in return for their Christmas tree being collected from outside their home, saving the January rush to the tip and keeping cars across

the local area free of pine-needles once again.

Collections take place between January 7 and January 14 2024, with a minimum suggested donation of £15 per tree.

Wakefield Hospice’s popular Christmas Tree Collection service is back for 2023/24.

Keeley Harrison, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “Our Christmas Tree Collection Service has continued to grow from strength to strength each year, and in 2022 we collected over 1,600 trees, raising an incredible £26,363.93 to support local hospice care.

“Not only does the service benefit Wakefield Hospice, but the collected trees are taken to Woolley Edge Christmas Tree Farm where they are chipped, with the mulch then used as a natural fertilizer to support the growth of Christmas Trees for years to come.

“As we get closer and closer to Christmas day, tick one more thing off your to-do list and book your Christmas Tree collection with Wakefield Hospice today.”

Collections can be booked for any residency within the following postcodes: WF1-WF6, LS26-LS27 and S75.

To find out more about the service or to book your Christmas Tree Collection click here or call 01924 331400.

Wakefield Hospice is a local registered charity that has been providing expert care to local people with life limiting illnesses for over 30 years.