The ‘Buy a Star’ scheme allows theatre fans to have their name engraved in a golden star that will sparkle on their ‘Wall of Fame’ all year long.

Fans could see their name shining alongside the likes of Chris Kamara, Jason Donovan and Sir Ian McKellen by simply donating to the city’s theatre.

The scheme has become a great way for the theatre to raise vital funds, which allows their work with the community, and the support they offer young people, to continue.

Buying a star includes a donation to the Theatre, which supports their work on and off stage.

A spokesperson from the theatre’s development team said: “Buying a star on the Theatre Royal Wakefield Wall of Fame is a fantastic way of making your theatre-loving friends and family feel special every time they visit the Theatre.

"At Theatre Royal Wakefield, we spread the joy the performing arts on our stage, out on tour and throughout the Wakefield community. Not everyone knows it, but we are a charity and don’t receive any regular public funding, so we rely on generous support and donations from our patrons. By buying a star, you could support our work with local communities, such as our projects with older people and asylum seekers and refugees, and training and performance opportunities for young people.”

Stars and seat plaques can be purchased here or via Box Office.

Sir Ian McKellen is one of the many stars with a star!