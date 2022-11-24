Castleford lights up as Christmas countdown begins

Christmas has officially started in Castleford as people in their hundreds turned out to see the town’s festive lights switched on.

Santa made his way to town as the town kicked off the festive season with the traditional switching on of the Christmas lights.

People were able to enjoy the craft market organised by Forever After Collective and treat themselves to some street food and family entertainment.

Festive folk also took selfies in the giant snow globe and enjoyed the fairground rides.

1. Santa Claus Santa made a special visit to Castleford for the 2022 lights. Photo: s Photo Sales

2. Crafts The craft market had some beautiful gifts. Photo: s Photo Sales

3. Selfies Snowglobe selfies Photo: s Photo Sales

4. Entertainment Entertainment on the stage... Photo: s Photo Sales