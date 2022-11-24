News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Hundreds of people watched the Castleford light switch on 2022.

Castleford lights up as Christmas countdown begins

Christmas has officially started in Castleford as people in their hundreds turned out to see the town’s festive lights switched on.

By Leanne Clarke
35 minutes ago

Santa made his way to town as the town kicked off the festive season with the traditional switching on of the Christmas lights.

People were able to enjoy the craft market organised by Forever After Collective and treat themselves to some street food and family entertainment.

Festive folk also took selfies in the giant snow globe and enjoyed the fairground rides.

1. Santa Claus

Santa made a special visit to Castleford for the 2022 lights.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

2. Crafts

The craft market had some beautiful gifts.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

3. Selfies

Snowglobe selfies

Photo: s

Photo Sales

4. Entertainment

Entertainment on the stage...

Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Castleford