Christmas hampers handed out to Wakefield families

Thanks to our readers, families right across the Five Towns have now had a delivery of a hamper to help out at this festive time of year.

The Children First organisation and the two organising groups, the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP), have been able to achieve this only thanks to you, the readers and supporters of this annual appeal, which is supported by the Wakefield Express.

Laura, who received a hamper for her family, said: “This is really a great help at this time of the year.

“We appreciate what you do and on behalf of myself and my children – thank you for this hamper.

“I think it would also be appropriate for me to say thank you on behalf of all of the families who have received a hamper.

“It will help all of us to have a better Christmas.”

This year, in addition to the hampers distributed by the Children First organisation, a number also went to families being supported by both Sandal Castle and Sandal Magna schools.

The schools’ Parental Support and Safeguarding officers worked with appeal organisers to identify families in need.

Andrew Carter, from Sandal Castle school, said: “We spend a lot of time during the year helping and supporting the families of many of our children who need help simply because of the circumstances they find themselves in at home.