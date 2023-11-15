Christmas in Wakefield: All the festive markets taking place across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

4 . RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Christmas Fayre

This year’s fayre will take place on Saturday, November 18 from 12pm to 3pm at the branch’s animal centre on Moor Knoll Lane and will feature a jam-packed Christmas market. Guests will be able to browse stalls from local small businesses and take part in numerous festive games and activities including a tombola and a raffle. Photo: Scott Merrylees