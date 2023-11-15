Christmas in Wakefield: All the festive markets taking place across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Here are all the opening dates you need to know for the very best Christmas markets in Wakefield and the Five Towns for 2023.
The festive season is finally here and for many Christmas lovers that means one thing – Christmas shopping.
From buying presents to stocking fillers, festive food to little treats, Christmas markets are a staple in the seasonal calendar.
So save your loose change, wrap up warm and head on down to one of these festive markets taking place across the district.
If you’re hosting a Christmas market this festive season and don't see yourself on the list below – get in touch via [email protected]
1. Light Up Wakefield
From November 17 to 19, Light Up Wakefield will delight visitors with three days of light installations, craft activities, street entertainment and a Christmas craft and gift market in the city centre. Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. The Hepworth Wakefield Festive Market
On November 25 to 26, and December 2 to 3, visitors will be able to browse over 90 stalls each weekend selling candles, ceramics, gifts for children, homeware, prints, textiles, stationery and food and drink at the popular festive market - which returns to Tileyard North. Photo: Tileyard North
3. Castleford Light Up
On November 21, from midday, there will be a speciality market with a festive twist awith street food and family entertainment. The town will then kick off the festive season with the traditional switching on of the Christmas lights at 5:30pm later that afternoon. Photo: Betsie Van der Meer
4. RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Christmas Fayre
This year’s fayre will take place on Saturday, November 18 from 12pm to 3pm at the branch’s animal centre on Moor Knoll Lane and will feature a jam-packed Christmas market. Guests will be able to browse stalls from local small businesses and take part in numerous festive games and activities including a tombola and a raffle. Photo: Scott Merrylees