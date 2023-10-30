Christmas market and Santa's grotto planned as Light Up Wakefield returns with a spectacular light trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prepare to see the city in a whole new light by following the spectacular light trail from November 17 to 19, including LEAP, by imitating the dog, taking place on all three evenings from 5pm-8pm.

You can also expect to see an array of light installations including The Glasshouse by Wayne Sables and Beautiful Hazards by Richard William Wheater will be lighting up the windows of Theatre Royal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also head over to The Hepworth Wakefield for Nectary, which invites visitors to experience the viewpoint of a pollinating insect in huge glowing flowers.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trail includes LEAP, by imitating the dog, taking place on all three evenings 5pm-8pm. LEAP is a projection mapping piece which combines heartfelt storytelling, stunning animations and a live singer.

And why not visit Nocturno for Funkytown – a Westgate windows boogaloo by Tony Wade, Helen Thomas and local residents - expect a disco effect!

Light Up will also be hosting Funkytown lantern making workshops for the whole family to enjoy across the festival.

Once the trail has been explored, visitors will enjoy a delightful selection of crafts, gifts and treats from traders at the Christmas Craft and Gift Market in a festive marquee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will also see the return of the tipi bar – an opportunity to grab a drink and listen to live music.

Fettle & Fable Theatre will present a newly created walkabout show The Usherette and her shadow show ‘Eek’. Whilst there will also be a variety of craft activities and even a chance to meet an elf at the indoor marquee in the precinct.

Event partners, including Trinity Walk, Wakefield Cathedral, The Ridings Shopping Centre and CAPA College will also host festive activities including crafts, light installations, Santa’s Grotto, and much more.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re really excited for Light Up Wakefield to kick off our festive season with a brilliant light trail for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad