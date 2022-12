Supermarkets across the district will have reduced hours throughout the festive period. Whilst some chains have released specific information for local stores, most have a general opening hour schedule for stores nationwide.

Here are the opening hours of six supermarket chains in Calderdale from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day:

Aldi

Asda, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield

Christmas Eve 7am- 6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

Tesco

Wakefield

Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

Pontefract and Hemsworth

Christmas Eve 6am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

Asda

Christmas Eve 6am-7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

Morrisons

Christmas Eve 6am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

Sainsbury’s

Christmas Eve 6am-7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 10am-5pm

Lidl

Christmas Eve 7am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

