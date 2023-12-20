A 13-year-old boy with a physical disability is raising festive funds to spread cheer this Christmas.

Last year, Tommy Hill, who suffers from issues with motor function and walks with a frame for assistance, challenged himself by taking 10 unaided steps a day to raise money to buy pyjamas for those who needed them.

His fundraising target was £100, but he ended up raising more than £2,000 which was used to provide over 300 outfits for a clothing bank.

This year Tommy’s walking is not as strong, so he has chosen to swim as many metres as he can instead.

Tommy Hill, who suffers from issues with motor function and walks with a frame for assistance, is helping those in need this Christmas.

Since starting the challenge in November, his total has already exceeded £3,000.

Tommy, a pupil at Outwood Academy Freeston, said: “When I do a fundraiser, it makes me feel really good because I know loads of children that might not have gotten anything for Christmas will wake up to something, so I’ve just been determined to do it.

“It’s been challenging but the support and comments from people make me feel proud and blessed.”

Mum Rachel, said: “Tommy has already covered over 600 metres, which is amazing as we were told that he’d never be able to swim unaided.”

Lisa Allott, Principal at Outwood Academy Freeston, said: “We are exceptionally proud of Tommy. He is an absolute superstar within the academy - always giving 100 per cent to everything he does to support his own learning.

" In addition, being the amazing young man that Tommy is, he also gives his time and energy to support others. Well done, Tommy, keep the amazing work going!”