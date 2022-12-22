Exemplar Health Care unites residents for long-awaited Christmas party in Pontefract

The party marked the first time that residents at Exemplar Health Care have been able to celebrate Christmas together since 2019.

The specialist nursing care and rehabilitation company finally gathered their ‘Service User Council’ members, who have not been able to meet in person for three years due to coronavirus restrictions, for some festive fun.

These members has proved to be is an integral part of Exemplar Health Care, comprising of ‘ambassadors’ from each home across the country that represent the service users from their respective service.

Representatives from each of Exemplar Health Care’s care services gathered for their first annual Christmas party since 2019 in Pontefract.

Representatives gathered for their first annual Christmas party since 2019, at Pontefract King’s Croft Hotel.

The event was a red-carpet affair with a Christmas quiz, raffle, and a performance by three service users from local Exemplar Health Care homes; Brook View, Kavanagh Place and Ribble View.

Rachel Calladine, business development director at Exemplar Health Care, said: “After missing out on our Service User Council Christmas parties for the past few years due to Covid, we were delighted to celebrate the start of Christmas with our Service User Ambassadors. There was Christmas fun, sparkly outfits and laughter in abundance.

“At Exemplar Health Care we’re proud of the culture we’ve built with our ‘fun’ value being at the core of everything we do, and this event was a perfect example of just that. To actually be able to see other Service User ambassadors face to face and catch up with them properly has been brilliant.”

