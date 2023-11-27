News you can trust since 1852
For Peace, an incredible 125 metre long light installation by artists sedemminut, was unveiled at the castle. Photo: Tatiana Hepplewhite
Festive cheer as Pontefract Castle lights up for Christmas

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun at Pontefract Castle.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Nov 2023, 10:25 GMT

Visitors to the castle on Friday and Saturday had an illuminating time with the incredible 125 metre long ‘For Peace’ light installation by light artists and designers, sedemminut, which starts with a leisurely walk that subtly turns into a run, but the run has the speed of light.

The chilly air was filled with music and entertainment on both days, the drinks at the heated tipi bar and lots of tasty street food.

Also, new for 2023, the castle hosted an ice carving workshop on Saturday, stilt walkers Jacks of Frost were up to mischief and there were magical rides on the carousel.

And the homemade Christmas craft market was popular for a few little trinkets and gifts.

Pontefract Castle is ready for Christmas 2023. Photo: Tatiana Hepplewhite

Photo: Tatiana Hepplewhite

A magical free ride on the carousel. Photo: Tatiana Hepplewhite

Photo: Tatiana Hepplewhite

Visitors enjoyed seeing the Castle light up for the festive season.

Photo: Tatiana Hepplewhite

For Peace begins with a leisurely walk that subtly turns into a run, but the run has the speed of light.

Photo: Tatiana Hepplewhite

