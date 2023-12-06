Here are just some of the magical places to meet Santa Claus across Wakefield this Christmas

Christmas is going to be extra special this year and there are some enchanting places for children to meet Santa Claus across the Wakefield district.
It’s a magical time, especially for our little ones who are busy making their Christmas list, preparing for their school shows and, of course, waiting to see the jolly man in red!
So, we thought we would give you grown-ups a helpling hand on where Santa will be over the coming weeks.
From grottos and gifts to breakfast and parties – there’s so much going on!
*Pictures for illustrative purposes.
1. The Ridings Shopping Centre
Santa will be visting The Ridings on Thursday, December 11 and Thursday, December 18 from 4pm - 7pm, around the centre. Feedback from shoppers who met him at the light up event said: “Having met the main man in the North Pole, I can say he's very very good....if not better." And " He was absolutely brilliant! My little girl usually hates the other Santa's but she was convinced he was the real deal." More information here: www.ridingscentre.com/christmas2023. Photo: s
2. Trinity Walk
Santa is back at Trinity Walk’s Christmas Zone near The Entertainer in his bespoke grotto every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in the run-up to Christmas. It's completely free with donations to the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice welcome. Visit www.trinitywalk.com/santa2023 for more information. Photo: s
3. The Duck Egg Bakery, Normanton
Have a meet and greet with the main man himself at The Duck Egg Bakery in Normanton. Tickets include a meal and drink from the children’s menu, a visit and photo with Santa and a gift. Sunday, December 3 at 9am, 11am & 1pm. Adults: free , children: £9.95. Email [email protected] to book. Photo: Getty
4. National Coal Mining Museum
Travel 140m underground to join Santa in his unique and atmospheric underground grotto where he will be waiting to meet a few select children. Good children will receive a present and certificate while naughty ones will get coal! Saturday, November 25 to Sunday, December 24 at various times. Adults: £10 (£11 on Christmas Eve) | Children: £12 (£13 on Christmas Eve). Visit www.ncm.org.uk/whats-on/santa-underground/ for more information and to book. Photo: s