Here are just some of the magical places to meet Santa Claus across Wakefield this Christmas

1 . The Ridings Shopping Centre

Santa will be visting The Ridings on Thursday, December 11 and Thursday, December 18 from 4pm - 7pm, around the centre. Feedback from shoppers who met him at the light up event said: “Having met the main man in the North Pole, I can say he's very very good....if not better." And " He was absolutely brilliant! My little girl usually hates the other Santa's but she was convinced he was the real deal." More information here: www.ridingscentre.com/christmas2023. Photo: s