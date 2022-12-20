Here are ten pictures from Visit Ossett's first Elf Trail around the precinct

A Christmas Elf Trail organised by Visit Ossett brought family festive fun to the town.

Santa's elves were hiding around the precinct for children to find with a chance of winning one of a dozen prizes from local businesses.

The event took place on Saturday, December 17 around Ossett from 10am to 4pm.

Families had to pick up a free trail map from Eller Coffee and find and name all of the elves hidden around Ossett and return it to the coffee shop to be entered into the prize draw.

Mark Ellerker, owner of Eller Coffee and chair of Visit Ossett, said: “This was our first Santa Saunter which comes on the back of our successful Halloween Pumpkin Trail.

"Children were able to go around Ossett to find 41 hidden elves for the chance to win one of a dozen prizes.”

There were 41 elves for children to find and 21 Santas for adults to find – which correlated with participating businesses offering discounts to encourage residents to shop locally this Christmas.

A ukulele band, Second String Ukuleles, also played on the day.

Here are ten pictures from Visit Ossett’s first Santa Saunter.

1. Organised by Visit Ossett Families took part in the first Elf Trail in Ossett organised by VIsit Ossett. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2. Find the elves Children had to find 41 elves hidden around the precinct. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3. A ukulele band played Participants also got to enjoy the tunes from a local ukulele band, Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4. First Santa Saunter The elf trail was organised by Visit Ossett following the success of Visit Ossett's Pumpkin Trail at Halloween. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales