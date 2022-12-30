Here is the supermarket opening times for Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Tesco, Co-Op, Iceland and Sainsbury's in Wakefield
Here are the supermarket opening times for Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Tesco, Co-op, Iceland and Sainsbury's so you don’t get caught out when buying New Year’s nibbles.
And just like that Christmas is done and dusted for another year. But we still have New Year’s celebrations to look forward to.
Whether you are in need of a few basics or some party essentials, it is important to note it’s important to note that supermarket hours are reduced over the festive period due to bank holidays.
This year, New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, meaning Monday January 2 is a substitute bank holiday,
Here are the opening times for each major supermarket chain.
Asda
New Year’s Eve: 12am – 7pm
New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm
Bank holiday Monday: 8am – 8pm
Lidl
New Year’s Eve: 8am – 7pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
Bank holiday Monday: 8am – 8pm
Aldi
New Year’s Eve: 8am – 6pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
Bank holiday Monday: 8am – 8pm
Tesco
New Year’s Eve: 8am 6pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
Bank holiday Monday: 8am – 6pm
Sainsbury’s
New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm
New Year’s Day: 10.30am – 4.30pm
Bank holiday Monday: 8am – 8pm
Morrisons
New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm
New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm
Bank holiday Monday: 7am – 8pm
Co-op
New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm
New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm
Bank holiday Monday: 7am – 7pm
Iceland
New Year’s Eve: 8am – 5pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
Bank holiday Monday: 9am – 6pm
Please note that some stores may vary. Visit each store online to find out more.