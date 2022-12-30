And just like that Christmas is done and dusted for another year. But we still have New Year’s celebrations to look forward to.

Whether you are in need of a few basics or some party essentials, it is important to note it’s important to note that supermarket hours are reduced over the festive period due to bank holidays.

This year, New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, meaning Monday January 2 is a substitute bank holiday,

Here are the opening times for all the major supermarkets in Wakefield.

Asda

New Year’s Eve: 12am – 7pm

New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm

Bank holiday Monday: 8am – 8pm

Lidl

New Year’s Eve: 8am – 7pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Bank holiday Monday: 8am – 8pm

Aldi

New Year’s Eve: 8am – 6pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Bank holiday Monday: 8am – 8pm

Tesco

New Year’s Eve: 8am 6pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Bank holiday Monday: 8am – 6pm

Sainsbury’s

New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm

New Year’s Day: 10.30am – 4.30pm

Bank holiday Monday: 8am – 8pm

Morrisons

New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm

New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm

Bank holiday Monday: 7am – 8pm

Co-op

New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm

New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm

Bank holiday Monday: 7am – 7pm

Iceland

New Year’s Eve: 8am – 5pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Bank holiday Monday: 9am – 6pm

Please note that some stores may vary. Visit each store online to find out more.