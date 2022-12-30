Have you decided where you want to spend New Year’s Eve this year?

There are many ways to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome the New Year.

Many will be watching the annual countdown on TV, and some may even be working the overnight shift.

For others, it is a time to put on the gladrags and share a kiss or a glass with strangers and loved ones and look to the future for a better year than the previous.

Here we look at some of the New Year’s Eve events in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract being held on Saturday, December 31.

Undefined: readMore

1. Here are the top 12 places to spend New Year's Eve in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract Here are some of the best places to spend New Year's Eve in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Top Gun 80s night at Venue 23 A night not to be forgotten is promised at Venue 23 with a DJ spinning classics from the 80s and even live music. For tickets visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wakefield/venue23/the-biggest-80s-night-in-wakefield-ever-pt2-top-gun-80-s-night/e-pymjkd. Photo: Venue 23 Photo Sales

3. Music legends ball at Reflex Wakefield. Celebrate in style with all the musical legends that are Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Prince and more at Reflex. For tickets visit: https://www.reflex-bars.co.uk/events/new-years-eve?utm_medium=organicsocial&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=christmas-22&fbclid=IwAR16lZPhw7vGFWidF_JcuOOHa79-_80Byu4VCmrTNDj3-pVn0tgJOP5w5UE Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. The Establishment Head into the New Year at the Establishment with doors open on New Years Eve at 1pm. Photo: The Establishment Photo Sales