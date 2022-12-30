Here is where you can take unwanted Christmas presents - and support children in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury

Barnardo’s North is appealing for unwanted gifts from the festive season to be donated to their shops in our area so they can be sold to raise vital funds.

All money raised in Barnardo’s shops is used to fund the charity’s hundreds of projects across the region that support children and young people who are affected by today’s most urgent issues, including those who are living in poverty, who have suffered abuse or who are disabled.

This year’s appeal for quality donations is even more urgent as families struggle to cope with the rising costs of living as energy and food prices soar, making bills even harder to pay. Many families are having to make tough choices between paying their heating bills or buying food.

Sharon Goswami, Head of Retail Operations at Barnardo’s, said: “I think we can all safely say we’ve received a gift at Christmas that’s not suitable or we quite simply don’t want.

"We can turn that into a positive. By donating any unsuitable Christmas presents to our shops you will not only be repurposing an item you may not have used, but also helping the North’s most vulnerable children.

"All purchases made in our Barnardo’s stores and through our online shop help us to support some of the most vulnerable children in society. The money we raise allows us to provide food parcels or supermarket vouchers to those who desperately need them as well as energy vouchers to heat families’ homes over the winter months.

“Every year Barnardo’s works to turn around the lives of more than 382,000 children, young people and their families through 791 projects across the UK. Every penny raised plays a vital part in ensuring we continue to support these children."

There are other ways you can support the charity. You can get involved by making a donation online, become a volunteer or even start a charity campaign.

Shoppers can buy quality clothes, household goods, books, toys as well as accessories and collectibles at Barnardo’s shops.