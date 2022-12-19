Horbury residents light up Southfield Close in aid of the British Heart Foundation

Nine houses on Southfield Close in Horbury clubbed together in 2019 to create the Southfield neighbours Christmas Lights Group ad buy lights and a Christmas tree to spread some festive joy in their neighbourhood.

The lights were a success with people coming from across the district to visit the display which is why they set up a donation point where people could give their spare change to charity.

This year, the residents have chosen to give the donations to the British Heart Foundation in memory of the group’s dear friend, neighbour and founding member, Gerry Starkey, who they sadly lost this year.

Member of the group, Anne Morgan-Ivin said: “We started decorating the street with lights in 2019. The first year it was just a communal effort, we didn’t ask for any money for charity.

"But we noticed that we a lot of cars and people walking past and one or two of my neighbours said they had people knocking on their door and giving them money. So, we started collected money for charity in 2020.”

In the two years, the group raised almost £3000 which was split between South Ossett Food Bank and Horbury Senior Citizens Group in 2020, and last year, between Wakefield Parkinson's Support Group and Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project.

The group has also been supported by local South Ossett and Horbury councillors, Coun Darren Byford and Coun Deb Nicholls.

The funds raised will go to The British Heart Foundation.

Ann-Morgan added: “The British Heart Foundation is our charity of choice this year after one of the founding group members passed away earlier this year.

"The group decided rather than splitting the donations between two groups this year, we would like to donate the whole lot to the British Heart Foundation in memory of the member who passed away.

"I want to give a special thank you to Coun Byford who attended the switch on in the first two years and Coun Nicholls did the switch on this year."

So far, the group has raised £1200 in cash donations and through its online fundraising page.

The festive display can be seen at Southfield Close, Horbury, WF4 5AZ until Sunday, January 1.

To donate to the cause visit the group’s Just Giving Page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/southfieldchristmaslights.