In pictures: 28 snaps of nativity plays in Wakefield and the Five Towns in 2004, 2005 and 2006

In pictures: 28 snaps of nativity plays in Wakefield and the Five Towns in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007

Whether they're front and centre as Mary or Joseph, or a proud singing angel, all our little ones are the star of the nativity in their very own way.