IN PICTURES: Explore Nostell Priory's incredible fairytale-themed Christmas decorations and market

Explore the Christmas festivities at Nostell Priory as the house is decorated with a magical fairytale theme with rooms featuring elements from stories such as Rapunzel, Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast.

The beautiful Wakefield hotspot is inviting families to experience a magical world of fairytales and folklore in the house and across the gardens as part of its Christmas celebrations.

Alongside numerous fairytale-themed rooms, visitors can also look inside a specially crafted doll’s house which has been decorated with all the Christmas trimmings.

Father Christmas will also be visiting the house in the run-up to Christmas, with families able to meet him in an informal setting as he walks around the rooms.

The decorations will remain up throughout the festive season, with Santa Claus also available to meet up until Christmas Eve.

As well as the incredible decor, a special festive market also took place over the weekend on December 2 and 3.

The Forever After Christmas Market, hosted by Castleford’s Forever After Collective, brought a host of unique, handmade artisan arts and crafts from local artists, designers and makers in the beautiful historic setting.

Throughout the festive period, visitors can also take advantage of the stunning Nostell landscapes and take a winter walk around the surrounding nature reserve.

Entrance is free and the full list of the venue’s opening hours are available via the Nostell Priory website.

