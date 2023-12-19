News you can trust since 1852
IN PICTURES: Wakefield has a 'Wonderful Christmas Time' as festive event takes over city centre

Dozens of performers took to a stage in Wakefield city centre on Saturday for a day full of festive cheer.
By Kara McKune
Published 19th Dec 2023, 16:25 GMT

The ‘Wonderful Christmas Time’ event took place on Saturday (December 16) and encouraged shoppers to get into the festive spirit.

The festive extravaganza, which was a collaboration between Yellow Bus Events and Wakefield BID, transformed the city centre into a winter wonderland with numerous performances throughout the afternoon.

Local troupes Betty Chappelle Dance Centre and the Rhythmic Twirlers Majorettes both took to the stage, which was located outside Wakefield Cathedral, for dozens of shoppers.

The afternoon also featured street entertainers including fan-favourites Granny Turismo and a busking station where locals could show off their talent.

A spokesperson for Yellow Bus Events said: "It was a joy to return to Wakefield and we were overwhelmed by the reception there.

“You have a great BID Team in Wakefield and they made the whole day possible with the help of local businesses. We would love to come back next year.”

Sharing on social media, a spokesperson for Wakefield BID said: “Thanks to everyone who took part: Yellow Bus Events, Handmade Wellmade and the fabulous public.”

The 'Having a Wonderful Christmas Time' event created festive cheer among shoppers.

The event saw numerous street performances throughout the afternoon.

The afternoon featured performances from singers, dancers, the majorettes, and more.

Talented local entertainers and busker also had the opportunity to perform.

