Here's when Trinity Walk and The Ridings will be open for late night Christmas shopping

And what comes with that is late night shopping - so here's your guide to the opening times at Trinity Walk and The Ridings Shopping Centre.

Please bear in mind though that each store controls their own opening times.

Christmas Opening Hours at Trinity Walk

Thursday, December 8: 9am to 7pm. Parking free after 3pm.

Thursday, December 15: 9am-7pm. Parking free after 3pm.

Monday, December 19: 9am -7pm

Tuesday, December 20: 9am to 7pm.

Wednesday, December 21 : 9am to 7pm

Thursday, December 22: 9am to 7pm. Free parking after 3pm.

Friday, December 23: 9am to 7pm.

Saturday, December 24 - normal hours (some may close early so check)

Sunday, December 25 - CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY (50p parking)

Monday, 26 December: 10.30am to 4.30pm (50p parking)

Tuesday, December 27: 9am to 5.30pm BANK HOLIDAY (50p parking)

Sunday, January 1: 10.30am to 4.30pm (50p parking, many stores may be closed so check.

And don’t forget to visit Santa for free and have your little one’s face painted. To find out days/times click here.

Christmas opening hours at The Ridings Shopping Centre

December 8: 9am-7pm.

December 15: 9am-7pm.

December 22: 9am-7pm.

Saturday, December 24: 9am-5pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

December 26: 9am-5pm

December 27: 10.30am-5.30pm.

December 31: 9am-5pm.

January 1: 10.30am-4.30pm.